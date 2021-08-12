Tyson Fury Gives Update After Newborn Rushed To Intensive Care

PA

Tyson Fury’s sixth child with his wife Paris Fury has been rushed to intensive care, shortly after being taken home.

On Sunday, boxer Tyson Fury welcomed his daughter Athena to his fans via social media. The boxer also explained that after Athena’s birth she needed to be taken into the ICU for immediate support.

Yesterday, Athena left the ICU and was allowed to go home with her parents. After this, the athlete shared a clip of himself cradling his newborn and told his followers, ‘Hi guys, the baby’s doing fantastic, a lot, lot better. She’s off the ventilator, she’s doing really good, look, she’s lovely.’

Unfortunately, Athena has now returned to the ICU.

In an update, Fury wrote, ‘Baby Athena is back on ICU please keep her in your prayers.’ Additionally, Paris Fury thanked people for their support and noted, ‘Thank God she’s doing well. And thank you for all your messages, thoughts and prayers.’ The boxer recently noted that Athena has now had a stable day off a ventilator.

Since the birth of his daughter, Fury has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to the Ronald McDonald House Liverpool as a thank you for helping his family look after his daughter. The charity offers accommodation for families with children in Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

As part of this GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than £30,000 so far, Fury has committed to meeting one person who donates and awarding them his two WBC belts. This has led to increased support from fans, who have praised his charitable endeavour and wished Athena a speedy recovery.