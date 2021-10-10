unilad
Advert

Tyson Fury Labels Deontay Wilder A ‘Sore Loser’ Following His Comments When The Match Ended

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Oct 2021 09:19
Tyson Fury Labels Deontay Wilder A ‘Sore Loser’ Following His Comments When The Match EndedAlamy

Tyson Fury described Deontay Wilder as a ‘sore loser’ after the pair went head-to-head at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last night. 

Fury managed to retain his WBC heavyweight title in his third bout against Wilder, which brought his undefeated professional record to a total of 32 fights.

Advert

The win came despite the 33-year-old Brit being floored twice in the fourth round, with Wilder delivering a gruelling fight until Fury hit him with the final blow in the 11th round.

Fury versus Wilder (Alamy)Alamy

Though Fury praised Wilder’s performance, it seems the American was not satisfied with having gone down fighting as he reportedly lashed out at Fury after the bout came to an end, when Fury went to offer his congratulations to his opponent for a good fight.

Recalling their conversation, per The Sun, Fury said: ‘I said, ‘Well done.’ And he said, ‘I don’t wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.”

Advert

Fury admitted he was ‘very surprised’ by Wilder’s response, and went on to brand him a ‘sore loser, an idiot’.

He continued: ‘To be a top fighting man, you’ve got to show guts and respect and he couldn’t do it tonight. And that’s it. He couldn’t do it so I’ll pray for him. I’m just thankful we all got out the fight in one piece and go home to our lovely families.’

See footage of the interview below:

Advert

Fury admitted Wilder gave him ‘a real run for [his] money’, describing their bout as a ‘great fight’ which was ‘worthy of any trilogy in the sport’ before expressing high opinions of his own ability.

The boxer said:

I always said I am the best in the world and he is second. But I went over to show love and respect and he didn’t want it to so I will pray for him.

Wilder has no love for me because I have beaten him three times. But I am a sportsman and I went over to him to show him some love and respect and he did not want to give it back. That’s his problem, I will pray for him and hopefully God will soften his heart.

The highly-anticipated fight came after a controversial draw in the boxers’ first meeting in 2018 and a 2020 bout which saw Wilder accuse Fury of cheating his way to the win.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week
News

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover
Featured

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’
News

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy
Life

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Las Vegas, Now, Tyson Fury

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    Tyson Fury brands Deontay Wilder an ‘idiot’ and a ‘sore loser’ after he was SNUBBED by rival following KO win

 