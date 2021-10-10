Tyson Fury Labels Deontay Wilder A ‘Sore Loser’ Following His Comments When The Match Ended

I always said I am the best in the world and he is second. But I went over to show love and respect and he didn’t want it to so I will pray for him.

Wilder has no love for me because I have beaten him three times. But I am a sportsman and I went over to him to show him some love and respect and he did not want to give it back. That’s his problem, I will pray for him and hopefully God will soften his heart.