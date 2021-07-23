unilad
Tyson Fury Mourns 16-Year-Old Boxing Prodigy After Tragic Accident

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Jul 2021 19:23
PA Images/@travellerboxers/Twitter

Tyson Fury has paid tribute to a promising young boxing prodigy who sadly lost his life this week following a tragic accident.

16-year-old Frank Varey died after going missing while swimming in Chester’s River Dee at approximately 2.30pm on Thursday, July 22.

Frank’s body was recovered shortly before 8.00pm, after an extensive search of the area by teams from the police, fire and ambulance services.

Frank Varey tribute (@gypsyking/Instagram)@gypsyking/Instagram

The gifted teenager won several national titles during his short yet impressive career and had even represented England in the Junior European Championship.

As per the Chester Standard, England Boxing Chief Executive Officer, Gethin Jenkins, said:

England Boxing has been devastated to hear the news of Frank’s death, with our coaches, in particular, having got to know him very well during his boxing development.

He was a very talented boxer, multiple National Champion and a member of our England set-up and Talent Pathway, proudly representing his country in the 2019 Euros. Although young, he had clearly demonstrated much promise.

He was also a very popular character with his fellow boxers and those who coached him, bringing a sense of fun to everything he did. He will leave a huge gap in people’s lives.

Two-time world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury was among those paying tribute to the young boxer, describing him as having been ‘a future world champ’ on his Instagram story.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Frank Varey at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

