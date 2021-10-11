Tyson Fury Posts Inspirational Mental Health Motivation After Title Win

@wealth/Tyson Fury/Twitter/Alamy

Tyson Fury is riding high following his win over Deontay Wilder at the weekend, but it wasn’t so long ago that the boxer’s life was in a very different place.

The heavyweight champion has been open about his mental health issues in the past, and while celebrating his most recent victory he took the time to acknowledge the turnaround he has made.

In a post on Twitter captioned ‘Monday Motivation #MentalHealthMatters’, Fury shared a side-by-side comparison of himself with his WBC and The Ring belts, alongside a photo from 2017, at a time when Fury acknowledges he was at his ‘lowest’ point, struggling with weight gain as a result of his struggles with depression, bipolar disorder and addiction.

Underneath the images a motivational quote reads, ‘You can change your life around at any moment’.

After a hiatus from the sport that saw him vacate his heavyweight titles in order to seek treatment for his mental health, over the past four years Fury has fought his way back to the top, and has often spoken about his desire to be seen as a role model for others trying to overcome their own personal battles.

‘The best advice I could give anybody is get the right help straight away,’ he told The Guardian in an interview ahead of his fight with Wilder. ‘One of the best things I ever did was come out and speak about it, because with communication you can get over any hurdle.’

Fury defeated Wilder via an 11th round knock out to retain his two heavyweight titles, with the British boxer on course to seek out a fight that could see him become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.