Tyson Fury Praises Logan And Jake Paul With Surprising Comments

Tyson Fury has taken a moment to speak out about a potential fight between his brother, Tommy, and Jake Paul in surprising new comments.

The heavyweight champion is preparing for a long-anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua. Nonetheless, while he was on the move he had a few words about boxing’s newest attraction.

Jake and Logan Paul have managed to cultivate a huge following as they’ve launched their boxing careers. Some have made disparaging comments about the quality of fights the YouTubers take part in, with boxing champion Canelo Álvarez describing the duo’s entry into the sport as ‘disrespectful.’

Despite this, Tyson believes the brothers are ‘a breath of fresh air’ in the sport and hopes Jake faces up against his brother Tommy.

Tommy Fury has been engaged in online animosity with Jake Paul, with exchanges that included Tommy calling Jake a ‘massive P***y’ as well as having his brother and Shaquille O’Neal join him in a video calling out the YouTube star.

Equally, Jake has pretended that Tommy’s partner, Molly-Mae, messaged him while also making it clear that he sees Tommy as below him.

Safe to say, many are now waiting for a fight to be announced after Jake takes on former welterweight UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Asked about whether the fight would be announced, Tyson noted, ‘Hopefully, it happens, you know. Jake and Tommy’s had a lot of back and forth, so I’m sure it’s going to happen soon.’

When questioned about the result of the fight, the star stated:

I think Tommy knocks him out cold. I think [Jake’s] a decent fighter for sure. But, I know Tommy’s a dynamite puncher.

Although Tyson has a clear favourite, he did praise the Paul brothers and their endeavours, telling a TMZ reporter, ‘I’ve been pretty impressed with the Pauls – both of them – to be fair, they’ve been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene.

‘Fantastic, guys. Well done if you’re watching’, he added.

At the moment, Jake is unbeaten in his professional career as a boxer. Although, his fights have been with former professionals from other fighting sports. With that in mind, facing up against someone who is closer to his age and has similar experiences could prove interesting.