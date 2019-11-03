Tyson Fury ‘Ready’ To Enter UFC After Talks With Conor McGregor

PA Images

Tyson Fury has made it clear he’s serious about entering the world of UFC, as he revealed talks with Conor McGregor have already taken place.

The average person might think getting hit over and over again until the point of exhaustion is a pretty similar experience no matter where you are, but Fury is obviously keen to take on opponents in a number of different settings.

Having already established himself as a professional boxer, the 31-year-old decided to give himself a taste of the wrestling life as he made his WWE debut on Thursday. He quickly succeeded in that arena with a victory over Braun Strowman, and now he’s set his sights on conquering another form of fighting.

Specifically, he wants to become the Ultimate Fighting Champion. His desire to take on the new sport is reminiscent of Pete the millionaire from Friends, if you ask me.

He teased his career move to Sky Sports last week, saying:

We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year.

To be clear, Fury was talking about himself in the third person – potentially to make sure there was no confusion as to exactly who would be making their MMA debut this year.

In case you didn’t catch it, though, Tyson Fury said Tyson Fury would be making his MMA debut this year.

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

He confirmed his seriousness about UFC in an interview with iFLTV, revealing he’d discussed the topic with McGregor; a notorious face in MMA.

Fury commented:

I spoke to Conor and we’re ready to rock and roll. McGregor is making his comeback. I’m looking at stepping into the MMA world. It’s a talking process at the minute. I’m dipping my toes in all waters right now, like WWE.

The professional boxer went on to display his confidence as he spoke about going up against Stipe Miocic, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

The 31-year-old said:

I’m trying to get that big fight going on with whoever. Listen, I’m not afraid of any of them. Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in UFC? Stipe Miocic is it? He just beat Daniel Cormier in the rematch, good body shots, bam, bam, got him out of there. I’d fight him in a heartbeat, no problem. Or Francis Ngannou. Any of the heavyweight champions they’ve got. I ain’t afraid of any of them. I’m the Gypsy King. Listen, I’m a boxer, but I am one bad*ss mofo.

While his confidence might seem premature, Fury may be able to enter the Octagon with some winning techniques up his sleeve, as he told Sky Sports McGregor was ‘willing to train’ him.

According to TalkSport, however, UFC president Dana White doesn’t think Fury should be so cocky about his decision.

Speaking to media in New York, White said:

Fury’s worked hard his whole life to become one of the top four [heavyweights] in the world in boxing. Why would you wanna even come over and attempt this? I don’t think it ends well for him. It doesn’t make sense for his career.

It will be interesting to see how Fury fares when – or if – his MMA debut rolls around!

