Tyson Fury Responds To Deontay Wilder Glove Accusations Following Heroic Win
Tyson Fury has responded to accusatory comments made by opponent Deontay Wilder about his choice of boxing gloves.
Ahead of Fury’s heroic win yesterday in Las Vegas, Wilder’s team expressed concerns over the horsehair padding in Fury’s gloves, with Wilder arguing that the padding could be reduced if Fury squeezed his gloves together.
Wilder claimed that there wasn’t enough padding to ensure a fair fight, despite Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) officials attempting to convince him that horsehair ‘makes up for everything because the horse hair is actually harder than the foam’.
Speaking with 785SportsTV, Wilder explained:
The man [the NASC official] tried to go on and explain the lining [on the glove] means it [the horse hair] can’t go anywhere.
Of course it can’t go down but it can go left to right in the pad. I started to explain to him of course it can’t go down but it can go left to right.
You can just put your hands together and the horse hair will start to expand [separate], so now you’ll just have a fist [in your glove], a top secret weapon.
Wilder decided to swap out his original gloves for a pair of Everlast MX ‘to be on fair playing ground’, and was apparently happy with the way the situation was resolved.
Now Fury has addressed such complaints during an interview with Behind The Gloves, branding Wilder ‘a sore loser’:
I’m sure he’ll have a lot of excuses to make, he always does, he’s a sore loser. He had Everlast MX on, I had Paffen Sport on, the gloves were the same.
His trainers were in the changing room yet again [for the pre-fight hand wrapping], they checked everything, there were no queries.
He got beat fair and square and that’s all she wrote for Deontay Wilder. I’ll be surprised if he boxes ever again.
Check it out below:
Fury was also frustrated by the way Wilder spurned his attempts to make peace after the fight, remarking that his rival ‘always has been and he probably always will be’ a ‘sore loser’.
CreditsBehind The Gloves/YouTube
