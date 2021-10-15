Tyson Fury Responds To Deontay Wilder’s Statement Following Iconic Fight

Alamy

Tyson Fury has responded to Deontay Wilder’s post-fight statement after their boxing trilogy ended without a handshake.

In a memorable heavyweight clash on Saturday, October 9, Fury defended his WBC title with a clean, brutal 11th round knockout. The Gypsy King himself was knocked down three times during the fight, but the Bronze Bomber hit the canvas four times.

In the immediate wake of the fight, Wilder refused to shake Fury’s hand and said he didn’t respect him. ‘I played fair and square. He’s got a bad hatred towards me, I don’t know why,’ Fury said.

Wilder also accused Fury of using gloves with reduced padding, allowing him the ‘secret weapon’ of essentially just a fist, but Fury dubbed him a ‘sore loser’ for such allegations.

Now, Wilder’s animosity appears to have come to an end in a lengthy Instagram statement acknowledging his competitor’s achievement.

‘Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process,’ he wrote.

‘I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win.

‘Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in.

‘Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.’

Fury shared the post on Twitter and Instagram with a handshake emoji, writing, ‘The greatest trilogy of all time.’