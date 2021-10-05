Tyson Fury Reveals The One Big ‘Mistake’ Anthony Joshua Made Against Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has spoken up about the one big ‘mistake’ he believes lost Anthony Joshua his victory during his recent fight against Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua, 31, lost to Usyk, 34, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month, shattering his hopes of unifying the world heavyweight titles in 2022.
This loss marked the second defeat of Joshua’s career, the last time being when Andy Ruiz Jr beat him at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in June 2019.
Speaking with The MMA Hour ahead of his upcoming trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, October 9, Fury offered his thoughts on what went wrong for Joshua on September 25.
Having been disappointed by Joshua’s defeat, Fury believes the two-time former unified world heavyweight champion had been too busy looking forward to their unification fight, while overlooking the challenges posed by Usyk.
Fury said:
It was a little bit of an anti-climax to be honest, because I’ve seen it happen time and time again with all these big rivalries and it never ends up happening.
But I can only concentrate on doing my end of the deal and I’ve got a much harder task in my opinion than Joshua had.
Promoter Frank Warren has stated that, despite having lost his world heavyweight crown, Joshua could still fight Fury, telling BBC Sport, ‘If Tyson wins the fight we’ll sit down’.
‘I do believe the public buys into that fight even if AJ isn’t champion. If he did fight Tyson he would have a lot to prove and I do think the public would buy into it’, he said.
During his recent interview, Fury proceeded to vow that he wouldn’t be making the same mistakes as Joshua during Saturday’s bout:
This is what happens when you look ahead to bigger fights. Joshua was probably looking at Usyk and thinking of Tyson Fury. But I won’t make that mistake.
I won’t look at Deontay Wilder and think of Anthony Joshua. Even if he had won, I wouldn’t have. Because I know that every opponent is dangerous, especially at this level because it seems to me that I could pick a bum out and he’d fight the best he’s ever fought because it’s his opportunity to change his life.
It’s expected that Joshua will fight Usyk again early next year, with the Ukrainian’s team last week confirming that a rematch clause had already been activated in principle.
You can catch Fury’s hotly-anticipated Las Vegas clash against Wilder this weekend, on Saturday, October 9.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Now, Tyson Fury