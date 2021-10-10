Tyson Fury Reveals What He Was Thinking After Being Floored Twice By Deontay Wilder

Alamy

Tyson Fury has revealed what went through his mind when he was floored twice by Deontay Wilder in the fourth round of their trilogy bout.

Fury managed to beat Wilder for the third time when the pair met at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last night, October 9, though the Brit acknowledged afterwards that Wilder is a ‘top fighter’ who gave him a ‘run for [his] money’.

A tense third round saw Fury send Wilder sprawling in the ring, but Wilder managed to recover and unleashed his right hand on Fury twice in quick succession, with the Brit being knocked down twice in the following round.

Fury was taken to hospital as a precaution after the fight, and admitted he ‘was hurt’ after being ‘down a couple of times’.

Per BBC Sport, he added: ‘Wilder is a strong puncher.’

The Brit opened up further about the fourth round during a post-match interview, when he was asked exactly what was going through his mind and responded ‘not a great deal’.

He continued: ‘You go swimming, you’re going to get wet. You mess with fire, you’re going to get burned. I’ve had three fights with the biggest puncher in the history of my sport, in my division, and he caught me you know, he caught me twice in the fourth round.’

Check out the interview below:

Despite being taken to the floor, Fury went on to make clear that he never gave up on his hopes of winning, saying: ‘I was never, like, thinking ‘oh this is over’, I was thinking ‘okay, good shot, but I will get you back in a minute’, and I did’.

Fury said he was ‘very conscious’ and acknowledged the referee as he counted the seconds he was on the floor, stressing he was ‘always there’ despite Wilder having ‘shook him’ and ‘put him down’.

The Brit, whose undefeated professional record is now at 32 fights, noted that getting hit is part of boxing, saying: ‘That’s life, as well, it’s not about how many times you get put down, or how many times you lose or win, it’s how you can come back and keep getting back up and keep moving forward.

‘Nothing’s ever going to be easy. If you want something that’s very hard to get you’ve got to sacrifice and dedicate and keep pushing, no matter what, and never let anybody tell you you can’t, because tonight again… I showed that it’s very possible to achieve anything you ever want as long as you believe it’, he added.

Last night’s fight came to a close when Fury delivered a knock-out blow in the 11th round.