unilad
Advert

Tyson Fury Reveals What He Was Thinking After Being Floored Twice By Deontay Wilder

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Oct 2021 09:45
Tyson Fury Reveals What He Was Thinking After Being Floored Twice By Deontay WilderAlamy

Tyson Fury has revealed what went through his mind when he was floored twice by Deontay Wilder in the fourth round of their trilogy bout.

Fury managed to beat Wilder for the third time when the pair met at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last night, October 9, though the Brit acknowledged afterwards that Wilder is a ‘top fighter’ who gave him a ‘run for [his] money’.

Advert

A tense third round saw Fury send Wilder sprawling in the ring, but Wilder managed to recover and unleashed his right hand on Fury twice in quick succession, with the Brit being knocked down twice in the following round.

Tyson Fury celebrates win (Alamy)Alamy

Fury was taken to hospital as a precaution after the fight, and admitted he ‘was hurt’ after being ‘down a couple of times’.

Per BBC Sport, he added: ‘Wilder is a strong puncher.’

Advert

The Brit opened up further about the fourth round during a post-match interview, when he was asked exactly what was going through his mind and responded ‘not a great deal’.

He continued: ‘You go swimming, you’re going to get wet. You mess with fire, you’re going to get burned. I’ve had three fights with the biggest puncher in the history of my sport, in my division, and he caught me you know, he caught me twice in the fourth round.’

Check out the interview below:

Advert

Despite being taken to the floor, Fury went on to make clear that he never gave up on his hopes of winning, saying: ‘I was never, like, thinking ‘oh this is over’, I was thinking ‘okay, good shot, but I will get you back in a minute’, and I did’.

Fury said he was ‘very conscious’ and acknowledged the referee as he counted the seconds he was on the floor, stressing he was ‘always there’ despite Wilder having ‘shook him’ and ‘put him down’.

The Brit, whose undefeated professional record is now at 32 fights, noted that getting hit is part of boxing, saying: ‘That’s life, as well, it’s not about how many times you get put down, or how many times you lose or win, it’s how you can come back and keep getting back up and keep moving forward.

Advert

‘Nothing’s ever going to be easy. If you want something that’s very hard to get you’ve got to sacrifice and dedicate and keep pushing, no matter what, and never let anybody tell you you can’t, because tonight again… I showed that it’s very possible to achieve anything you ever want as long as you believe it’, he added.

Last night’s fight came to a close when Fury delivered a knock-out blow in the 11th round.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week
News

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover
Featured

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’
News

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy
Life

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Las Vegas, Now, Tyson Fury

Credits

Micheal Benson/Twitter

  1. Micheal Benson/Twitter

    @MichaelBensonn

 