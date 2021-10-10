Tyson Fury: Ringside Footage Shows Just How Impressive His Incredible Wilder Knockout Was

@Chisanga_Malata/Twitter

Tyson Fury’s power and determination is put on full display in ringside footage showing his knockout blow to opponent Deontay Wilder.

Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena was filled with the sounds of gasps, groans and cheers as Wilder and Fury battled it out for the WBC heavyweight title last night, October 9, with both boxers putting up a gruelling fight throughout 11 rounds.

Having already lost to Fury in previous fights, Wilder gave it his all and managed to floor Fury twice in the fourth round, though the Brit was soon back on his feet and getting his revenge with a series of blows.

Fury later admitted he’d been ‘hurt’ by Wilder’s hits, but it wasn’t enough to stop him from delivering a powerful knockout blow in the 11th round which sent Wilder falling to the floor.

Footage taken from the side of the ring shows Wilder attempting to push back after being backed against the side of the ring, but Fury made sure he had the upper hand as he pushed his opponent into the corner and knocked him into an upright position before lashing out with his right hand to strike Wilder in the side of the head.

Wilder stumbled off the side of the ring before hitting the floor face-first, prompting Fury fans to jump to their feet in celebration.

Boxing fans commended Fury’s performance in the wake of the fight, with one person writing: ‘Fury’s controlling Wilder’s right arm, turning him, then pushing him back to get room for the final two punches. The boxing skill is amazing.’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘Wow. Great knockout. Little defensive guard by wilder clearly shattered at that stage.’

At the time of the stoppage, Fury led on all three scorecards with scores of 95-91, 94-92 and 95-92. After getting up from the floor, Wilder retreated to his corner with blood flowing from his left ear.

