Tyson Fury Says He Would Have Cross-Gender Boxing Match
Tyson Fury has expressed interest in a cross-gender boxing match against WBO women’s middleweight champion Savannah Marshall.
Following his trilogy victory against Deontay Wilder, many fans are now intrigued to see who the 33-year-old two-time world heavyweight champ will take on next.
Fellow undefeated Brit Joe Joyce is understood to be keen to get in the ring with Fury, however it would appear the Gypsy King has a slightly more unexpected opponent in mind.
During an interview with iFL TV, Fury said:
I’m not really interested in fighting Joe Joyce. I’m probably looking at someone like Savannah Marshall to fight in a cross-gender heavyweight championship match-up.
That is more interesting to me. I really do rate Savannah as a fighter, I think she’s an unbelievable fighter and I’d be really interested in making the fight to be honest.
She’s a big girl and a super-middleweight I think, so I’d come down to like 17 stone from 20 and she could come up from like 12 stone or something and do a cross-gender fight… I’m being serious.
When it comes to male opponents, Fury named Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk as the only two he would consider, emphasising, ‘apart from that I’m not interested’.
He then reiterated his unusual challenge to Marshall:
But I would be open to fighting Savannah Marshall – the challenge is out there, Savannah. Take it up.
It’s unclear whether or not Fury is being deadly serious on this one – or whether he’s simply praising Marshall’s formidable talents – but it would certainly be a headline-making matchup.
