Tyson Fury Says He Would Have Cross-Gender Boxing Match

I’m not really interested in fighting Joe Joyce. I’m probably looking at someone like Savannah Marshall to fight in a cross-gender heavyweight championship match-up.

That is more interesting to me. I really do rate Savannah as a fighter, I think she’s an unbelievable fighter and I’d be really interested in making the fight to be honest.

She’s a big girl and a super-middleweight I think, so I’d come down to like 17 stone from 20 and she could come up from like 12 stone or something and do a cross-gender fight… I’m being serious.