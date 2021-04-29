Tyson Fury Says He’ll Quit Fight If Anthony Joshua Lasts Longer Than Three Rounds

While I’m on a rant I might as well call out one more person. A big useless dosser; not a real fighting man, a hype job, bodybuilder, cross fit, big ugly sh*thouse, that’s Anthony Joshua.

AJ, if you’re out there lets make this fight happen you big dosser, you big sh*house bum dosser, I’m going to smash your face in too and there’s not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong sucker, prove me wrong; I’m number one.