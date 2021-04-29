unilad
Tyson Fury Says He’ll Quit Fight If Anthony Joshua Lasts Longer Than Three Rounds

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Apr 2021 09:33
Tyson Fury Says He’ll Quit Fight If Anthony Joshua Lasts Longer Than Three Roundsgypsyking101/Instagram/PA Images

Tyson Fury has said he’ll quit on his stool if he he fails to knock out Anthony Joshua within three rounds.

The highly anticipated boxing match was recently confirmed to be taking place following months of speculation. The pair are allegedly set to fight in Saudi Arabia this summer, however Eddie Hearn is yet to confirm the venue and fight date.

The pair’s fight will be the first to crown an undisputed heavyweight world champion since 1999, when Lennox Lewis successfully unified the belts from the four major governing bodies.

Fury has long been trash-talking Joshua in the run up to their fight, and in a recent Instagram video he vowed to quit mid-match if his opponent lasts longer than three rounds.

PAPA Images

He said in the video:

While I’m on a rant I might as well call out one more person. A big useless dosser; not a real fighting man, a hype job, bodybuilder, cross fit, big ugly sh*thouse, that’s Anthony Joshua.

AJ, if you’re out there lets make this fight happen you big dosser, you big sh*house bum dosser, I’m going to smash your face in too and there’s not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong sucker, prove me wrong; I’m number one.

Fury went on to add, ‘I’ve just been thinking… AJ, if you go past three rounds with me I’ll quit in the corner, that’s how confident I am of taking you out in the first two or three rounds. Out, out like a light.’

Despite the fact Fury and Joshua have allegedly signed a two-fight deal, Fury’s boxing promoter Bob Arum has said he’s pessimistic about the fight actually taking place after not hearing from Eddie Hearn for several days.

PAPA Images
Arum said, as per TalkSport, ‘Let me tell you – last time I talked to Eddie was early last week and he said he was going to have a signed agreement from the Saudis in 24 hours. Well, he’s a little late.’

He continued:

Wouldn’t you be pessimistic if you haven’t heard from him or anybody for a week? We’re the promoter with Frank (Warren) of Fury and we haven’t heard from Eddie in a week.

Arum suggested that if the Joshua fight does end up falling through, they may arrange a fight with Deontay Wilder instead.

