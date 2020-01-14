Tyson Fury Says He's Masturbating 7 Times A Day To Prepare For Deontay Wilder Rematch ManoukAkopyan/Twitter/PA Images

I’m sure all professional athletes have different ways of preparing for big sporting events: eating masses of protein; taking loads of naps; running laps around their garden…

In case you haven’t noticed, I’m not a professional athlete and have no idea what constitutes ‘preparation’ in this sense. I’m sure running around their garden must be helpful in some way though, right?

Regardless of how knowledgeable I am about athletic practices, I never would have guessed masturbating seven times a day would be beneficial in the world of sports. But it must be, because that’s exactly what Tyson Fury has said he is doing to prepare for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury Confirms Deontay Wilder Is Signed For February 22nd PA Images

The 31-year-old ‘Gypsy King’ made the comments after the first press conference concluded ahead of the big rematch, which will take place in Las Vegas on February 22.

After their first fight on December 1 2018 ended in a controversial draw – with many convinced Fury’s outstanding performance should have swung in his favour – their heavyweight rematch couldn’t be more hotly anticipated.

So obviously the pressure is on for both Fury and Wilder to go out there and smash it. So much so that the Gypsy King admitted he was spending a lot of time outside of the ring preparing for the fight.

When asked what methods he’s trying out, the lineal heavyweight champion replied: ‘I’m masturbating seven times a day! Seven times. [To] keep my testosterone pumping. Pumping, pumping, pumping.’ The boxer then began singing Pump It Up by Endor, as you do.

You can check out part of his interview below:

He continued:

If it’s something that can give me an edge, I’m willing to try it. Why not? I’ve got to keep active. Testosterone pumping for this fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.

Fury said he’s doing ‘a lot of things [he] didn’t before’, including eating five or six meals a day and drinking eight litres of water. Yikes, I don’t even want to imagine how many toilet trips he’s taking… maybe that’s where he, erm, relieves himself in more ways than one.

The pair have both fought twice since that first encounter in December 2018, with February’s match expected to be another incredibly close fight between two of the sport’s biggest names.

Tyson Fury Confirms Deontay Wilder Is Signed For February 22nd PA Images

Fury will be hoping to shake things up come February 22, and hand Wilder his first ever defeat as a pro boxer.

We’ll just have to wait and see if his tactics work.