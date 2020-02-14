Tyson Fury Says ‘Licking P*ssy’ Will Help Him Beat Deontay Wilder In Rematch

[Wilder] can’t be the biggest puncher in history because he couldn’t knock the ‘Gyspy King’ out, could he? I took his best shot flush on the chin and I got back up. I don’t think he punches harder than Wladimir Klitschko.

Wladimir had a massive knockout punch and had more fights than Wilder. Make no mistake, all heavyweights punch hard. With Wilder, it’s not so much his power. It’s the speed that he lands at. It can be tricky when you don’t see it coming. I don’t feel any punches in the ring because adrenaline is high.