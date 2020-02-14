Tyson Fury Says ‘Licking P*ssy’ Will Help Him Beat Deontay Wilder In Rematch
Seven chugs a day and ‘licking p*ssy’ – Tyson Fury is pulling out all the stops for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.
The British heavyweight is set to clash once more with the American on February 22 in Las Vegas, highly-anticipated after their much-contested 2018 draw (in which Wilder, 34, managed to knock Fury down twice).
Unsurprisingly, Fury has vowed to knock Wilder out when they meet again – however he’s taking proper precautions to strengthen his chin and jaw.
When asked if he was making any efforts to make his chin stronger in the event of another knockdown, the ‘Gypsy King’ said: ‘I have got confidence in my chin, but I’ve been doing a lot of pussy licking to strengthen my jaw up’. The guy is obviously a cunning linguist.
It’s just one hilarious behind-the-scenes training technique from the boxer, coming after his claim of masturbating seven times a day to keep the ‘testosterone pumping’.
You can check out that earlier interview with Fury below:
Explaining the methods he’s been trying out in the lead-up to the bout, the champ said:
I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it. I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping. Seven times. Keep my testosterone pumping. Pumping, pumping, pumping.
While Wilder says that Fury’s fists are like ‘pillows’, the Brit assures he’ll knock his opponent out in the second round. ‘I’m going to go for round two. I’ve been saying round two all camp and I’m going to stick by round two. I don’t know why, I don’t know when but round two is when it’s going to be,’ he told talkSPORT.
He also told Sky Sports:
[Wilder] can’t be the biggest puncher in history because he couldn’t knock the ‘Gyspy King’ out, could he? I took his best shot flush on the chin and I got back up. I don’t think he punches harder than Wladimir Klitschko.
Wladimir had a massive knockout punch and had more fights than Wilder. Make no mistake, all heavyweights punch hard. With Wilder, it’s not so much his power. It’s the speed that he lands at. It can be tricky when you don’t see it coming. I don’t feel any punches in the ring because adrenaline is high.
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 will take place on February 22 – you’ll need to check your respective pay-per-view services to see the blockbuster fight.
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Masturbation, Sex and Relationships, tyson fury