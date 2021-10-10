unilad
Tyson Fury Seen Raving After Heroic Deontay Wilder Defeat In Iconic Video

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Oct 2021 16:18
Tyson Fury Seen Raving After Heroic Deontay Wilder Defeat In Iconic Video

Footage has emerged which shows Tyson Fury out raving the night away following his victory against Deontay Wilder.

In what was their third fight, Fury emerged victorious after 11 gruelling rounds, securing his World Heavyweight Championship title.

This was of course cause for some serious celebration, with Fury letting loose in Las Vegas, clearly – and understandably – ecstatic at having earned his 32nd consecutive win.

Tyson Fury celebrates win (Alamy)Alamy

Footage originally shared by his wife Paris shows The Gypsy King taking to the stage at a rave at the Hakkasan nightclub, a popular Vegas nightspot right next to the iconic MGM Grand hotel and casino.

Many fans have been left impressed by the 33-year-old’s stamina, with many of us being more than happy to call off a night out after a heavy one at the gym.

One person tweeted:

I’d be hitting the bed after going through a fight like that.

Another wrote:

Hold on. This is after the fight. Tyson Fury got knock down twice in the 4th round and 2 hours later is partying. This guy is built different.

Despite his exertions in the ring, Fury showed no sign of tiring as he rejoiced with fans, his joy clear to see as he danced topless on the stage.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the fight, Fury appeared to be practically brimming with confidence as he declared:

I am the greatest heavyweight champion of my era, without a doubt. Number one. If you play with fire long enough you will get burned.

Hopefully Fury will have himself a well-deserved rest day today with a whopper of a dirty takeaway before getting back to training.

Julia Banim

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Now, Tyson Fury

