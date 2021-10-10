unilad
Advert

Tyson Fury Serenades Crowd With Iconic Version Of Walking In Memphis Following Victory

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Oct 2021 10:57
Tyson Fury Serenades Crowd With Iconic Version Of Walking In Memphis Following Victory@BTSportBoxing/Twitter

Tyson Fury serenaded the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a revamped version of Marc Cohn’s Walking in Memphis.

Changing the lyrics slightly, The Gypsy King jubilantly sang that he was ‘walking in Vegas’, and proved not for the first time that he can hold a decent tune to boot.

Advert

The 33-year-old world heavyweight champ was clearly walking on air after his victory against Deontay Wilder, in what marked their third bout.

This brings Fury’s undefeated professional record to an impressive total of 32 fights, allowing him to keep his WBC heavyweight title.

Fury later praised Wilder as being a ‘strong puncher’.

Advert

Fury was floored twice in the fourth round, but didn’t give up, delivering the final blow after 11 gruelling rounds.

As per BBC Sport, Fury said:

I was down a couple of times, I was hurt. Wilder is a strong puncher.

It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses. Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver.

Advert

Determined Fury finished up the evening having landed 36 jabs from 117 thrown, with an accuracy rate of 31%.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week
News

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover
Featured

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’
News

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy
Life

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Las Vegas, Now, Tyson Fury

Credits

Boxing on BT Sport/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Boxing on BT Sport/Twitter

    @BTSportBoxing

  2. BBC Sport

    Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas

 