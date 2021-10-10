Tyson Fury Serenades Crowd With Iconic Version Of Walking In Memphis Following Victory

@BTSportBoxing/Twitter

Tyson Fury serenaded the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a revamped version of Marc Cohn’s Walking in Memphis.

Changing the lyrics slightly, The Gypsy King jubilantly sang that he was ‘walking in Vegas’, and proved not for the first time that he can hold a decent tune to boot.

The 33-year-old world heavyweight champ was clearly walking on air after his victory against Deontay Wilder, in what marked their third bout.

This brings Fury’s undefeated professional record to an impressive total of 32 fights, allowing him to keep his WBC heavyweight title.

Fury later praised Wilder as being a ‘strong puncher’.

Fury was floored twice in the fourth round, but didn’t give up, delivering the final blow after 11 gruelling rounds.

As per BBC Sport, Fury said:

I was down a couple of times, I was hurt. Wilder is a strong puncher. It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses. Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver.

Determined Fury finished up the evening having landed 36 jabs from 117 thrown, with an accuracy rate of 31%.