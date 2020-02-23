Tyson Fury Sings About Deontay Wilder’s Defeat During Las Vegas After-Party
The Gypsy King is stretching his vocal chords: after handing Deontay Wilder his first defeat, Tyson Fury celebrated with a sing-song.
The Brit emerged victorious over his American rival in their blockbuster clash for the WBC heavyweight championship at the MGM Grand last night, February 22.
As Fury celebrated his landmark win around Las Vegas, he was heard singing about Wilder in hilarious fashion to cheering crowds.
Draped in a Union Jack flag, the 31-year-old sang to the tune of She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain: ‘There were three Bronze Bombers in the air… and then the Gypsy King from England came and shot one down.’
Immediately after the win, as press swarmed into the ring, Fury took the microphone from the interviewer and proceeded to sing Don McLean’s American Pie.
While 33-year-old Wilder wanted to ‘fall on his sword’, his corner were forced to throw in the towel after a brutal onslaught from Fury that knocked Wilder down twice with seamless, lightning-quick combinations. It was the Bronze Bomber’s first-ever professional defeat.
After his win, Fury told BT Sport Box Office:
I told everybody with a pair of ears that the Gypsy King would return to the throne. My last fight everybody wrote me off. I was underweight and over-trained. I’m a destroyer. Not bad for someone with pillow fists.
I’m a man of my word. I told Wilder, his team, the world. We trained for a knockout; we wasn’t tapping around in that gym. I talk like this because I can back it up. People write me off, they look at my fat belly and bald head and think I can’t fight. He fought the best Tyson Fury, we’re both in our primes.
Rumblings of a rematch are already brewing. Fury himself said after the fight: ‘I expect him to ask for the third fight. I know he’s a warrior and I’ll be waiting.’
Wilder’s head coach, Jay Deas, said: ‘It was a tough, gruelling fight with a tough, gruelling fighter… my guess is, knowing him like I do, that he will absolutely want the rematch and these guys put on two tremendous fights already. So I certainly think the public will want it. I think it’s what you’ll see happen.’
Of course, the real question isn’t whether Fury will face Wilder again – we want to know when The Gypsy King will take on Anthony Joshua.
