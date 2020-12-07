unilad
Advert

Tyson Fury Tells Anthony Joshua ‘I’m Coming For You’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 07 Dec 2020 15:11
Tyson Fury Tells Anthony Joshua 'I'm Coming For You'Tyson Fury Tells Anthony Joshua 'I'm Coming For You'gypsyking101/Instagram/PA Images

Tyson Fury has told fellow heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua that he is ‘coming for [him]’.

The comments come after Joshua stated that Fury could be a ‘superstar’ if he had the right management and PR team.

Advert

Fury has since hit back, stating that he’s not interested in the fame that comes alongside boxing and insisted that he was ‘real’.

Anthony Joshua defeats Alexander PovetkinAnthony Joshua defeats Alexander PovetkinPA

After Fury asked to be removed from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist, Joshua extended an invitation to the 32-year-old to join his promotional teams.

Joshua said, as per the Independent:

Advert

I do think he should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career. He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.

Build it up, award him Sports Personality of the Year. That video he did should be him saying, ‘I’m accepting my award’, not that, ‘I don’t want to be a part of it’.

He continued, ‘We’ll have a look at his PR, we’ll strip it all back and make this fight what it’s supposed to be. He’s got a lot of potential’.

Tyson FuryTyson FuryPA Images

The offer went down like a lead balloon with Fury, however, who said rather than be famous, he simply wants to ‘smash [Joshua’s] face in’.

Advert

His response read:

Anthony Joshua, has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous? I’m a fighting man and only interested in smashing your face in. You keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, you big dosser.

Fury finished the reply with, ‘I’m coming for you, superstar. Tick tock, tick tock.’

I think that’s a no to joining Matchroom and 258 Management, then?

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands
News

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20
Sport

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia
News

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’
News

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Boxing, fight, Sport, Tyson Fury

Credits

The Independent

  1. The Independent

    ‘I’m coming for you’: Tyson Fury dismisses Anthony Joshua’s suggestion that he is a ‘superstar in the making’

 