Tyson Fury Tells Anthony Joshua ‘I’m Coming For You’
Tyson Fury has told fellow heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua that he is ‘coming for [him]’.
The comments come after Joshua stated that Fury could be a ‘superstar’ if he had the right management and PR team.
Fury has since hit back, stating that he’s not interested in the fame that comes alongside boxing and insisted that he was ‘real’.
After Fury asked to be removed from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist, Joshua extended an invitation to the 32-year-old to join his promotional teams.
Joshua said, as per the Independent:
I do think he should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career. He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.
Build it up, award him Sports Personality of the Year. That video he did should be him saying, ‘I’m accepting my award’, not that, ‘I don’t want to be a part of it’.
He continued, ‘We’ll have a look at his PR, we’ll strip it all back and make this fight what it’s supposed to be. He’s got a lot of potential’.
The offer went down like a lead balloon with Fury, however, who said rather than be famous, he simply wants to ‘smash [Joshua’s] face in’.
His response read:
Anthony Joshua, has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous? I’m a fighting man and only interested in smashing your face in. You keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, you big dosser.
Fury finished the reply with, ‘I’m coming for you, superstar. Tick tock, tick tock.’
I think that’s a no to joining Matchroom and 258 Management, then?
