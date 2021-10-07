Tyson Fury Tells Brother Tommy He’ll Have To Give Up Family Name If He Loses Jake Paul Fight

Alamy

Tyson Fury is putting it all on the line against Deontay Wilder in two days’ time, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t got time to dispense some advice to his younger brother.

Former Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury is currently trying to line up a fight with American YouTuber Jake Paul, and while his older brother is in support of the match-up, he’s warned that there’ll be consequences if Tommy doesn’t come out on top.

In an interview with Boxing Social ahead of his own box office clash, Tyson said he was optimistic that the fight will be arranged, before going on to caution that ‘if Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing’.

While agreeing that Fury vs Paul would be a ‘great fight for the social media world and for all the kids out there who support them both’, Fury was dismissive of Paul’s status as a serious challenger, saying that if his brother had ambitions to become a world champion, he couldn’t risk losing to ‘some YouTube guy’.

‘It’s a great fight to watch, it’s a spectacle. But Tommy – his name’s Fury. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name,’ he said.

The comments come after Tommy Fury recently took to social media to give an update on discussions between his camp and Paul’s, claiming that the amount he was currently being offered for the fight was ‘not even worth getting out of bed for’.

‘I cannot walk down the street without anybody asking me ‘when are you fighting Jake Paul’, so until you want to make a serious offer and put it on the table, we can’t think about fighting pal,’ Fury said per MailOnline, claiming that Paul was lowballing him because didn’t want the fight.

While that fight looks like it may still be a way off, there’s only a little over 48 hours until Tyson Fury steps into the ring to defend his two heavyweight titles in the delayed third fight with Wilder.

