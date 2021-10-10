Tyson Fury’s Inspiring Message After First Wilder Fight Is Everything We Need On World Mental Health Day

@BTSportBoxing/Twitter

Tyson Fury is currently riding high following his trilogy match victory against Deontay Wilder, and his confidence is clear to see.

However, the 33-year-old world heavyweight champion has been through some pretty dark times in his life, and has previously opened up candidly about his struggles with mental health.

Advert 10

Fury has suffered with severe periods of depression and substance abuse, and has previously attempted suicide. He endured a particularly tough three year period prior to his return to boxing in 2018, and has since helped raise awareness in a bid to help others.

Alamy

Speaking with DAZN last year, Fury said he is ‘always honest when it comes to mental health’, explaining ‘I like to give it my truth across’.

During this same interview, Fury reflected:

Advert 10

I suppose I’ve suffered my whole life with depression and anxiety, but I never knew what it was because I was uneducated on the matter and I just thought it was a feeling I had.

Now, on Mental Health Day, a 2018 video has resurfaced which shows Fury offering advice to those suffering from depression, urging them to never give up.

Following his December 2018 draw with Deontay Wilder, Fury said, ‘You can come back. It can be done. Everybody out there who has the same problems that I’ve been suffering with, I did that for you guys.

‘[…] And if I can come back from where I’ve come from, then you can do it too. So get up, get over it and let’s do it. Seek help and let’s do it together as a team. I did it for you guys.’

Advert 10

Check it out below:

Hopefully Fury’s words will be of comfort for anyone out there who might be struggling at the moment.