Tyson Fury’s Newborn Daughter Rushed Back To Intensive Care

gypsyking101/Instagram/PA

Tyson Fury has asked for fans’ prayers after his baby daughter was rushed back to intensive care.

Athena Fury was born on August 8, the sixth child of the Gypsy King and his wife of 13 years, Paris Fury. The couple share two other daughters together: Venezuela and Valencia Amber. They also have three sons: Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Prince John James.

A day later, the heavyweight champion revealed the newborn was in the ICU, but in a stable condition. After coming off the ventilators, Athena is back in intensive care for the time being.

@parisfury1/Instagram

‘Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well, hopefully she comes out of ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless,’ Fury wrote yesterday.

‘Baby Athena is back on ICU please keep her in your prayers,’ the 32-year-old confirmed today, sharing a photo of his daughter on his Instagram Stories.

There are no other details regarding Athena’s condition at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Fury has launched a fundraiser for the Alder Hey Family House Trust, which runs the Ronald McDonald House in the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool. You can donate here.

@gypsyking101/Instagram

The trust has been providing ‘home from home’ accommodation in the hospital for families of seriously ill children since 1993, looking after more than 2,000 families every year. ‘They offer support and a safe place, just a stone’s throw away from the hospital, as they experience the toughest time of their lives. Every £30 donated could provide a home from home for one family for one night at Mac House,’ the GoFundMe reads.

‘Do you want to join me in making a difference? I’m raising money in aid of Alder Hey Family House Trust who run the Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital which has been supporting us. Every donation will help! Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me,’ Fury wrote.

