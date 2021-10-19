Tyson Fury’s Promoter Reveals When He’s Likely To Return To The Ring
After retaining his WBC heavyweight title in his third fight against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury’s promoter has revealed when the sportsman is likely to return to the ring.
On Saturday, October 9, in Las Vegas, Fury brought his undefeated professional record to a total of 32 fights as he won the battle against American fighter Wilder in the 11th round, despite being floored twice in the fourth round.
Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has since stated that the 33-year-old is spending some time with his family, but shed some light on when he is expected to return to fighting.
Despite controversy surrounding the Gypsy King’s win, with Wilder accusing the boxer of cheating and complaining about his gloves, Wilder eventually took to Instagram to release a statement about the fight and to congratulate Fury.
The original July date for the match was pushed back, according to The Independent, after Fury contracted coronavirus while his newest child was admitted to intensive care following her arrival.
After the match, Fury quickly announced he would be taking a ‘well-earned break’, with co-promoter Warren backing his decision when speaking at an official press conference.
Warren stated:
If and when he wants to, because he is the one who will make the decision, I think it will be some time in the spring.
Tyson was training for 20 months in between Covid and things getting pushed back. He had the unfortunate thing with his new-born daughter going into intensive care on two occasions, so it has been a really tough time for him.
Warren concluded that the star needed to ‘switch off’ and let his ‘body recover’, but that he would still ‘keep fit and keep his weight down’ in preparation for his return. ‘[Fury] needed to take his foot off the gas from the serious training and have a bit of time out,’ Warren said.
According to Warren, Fury is currently with family and ‘chilling’ up in Morecambe, where it is nice and ‘quiet’.
Topics: Sport, Deontay Wilder, Now, Tyson Fury