Tyson Fury’s Stool He Used Between Rounds Has Been Revealed And It’s Hilarious

Tyson Fury made sure he put Deontay Wilder in his place before their fight, beginning with an incredible design for the stool he used in the ring.

The highly anticipated bout between the two boxers offered Fury the opportunity to achieve an uncontested win after their first meeting ended in a controversial split draw and their second fight prompted Wilder to accuse him of cheating.

Fury has repeatedly maintained the belief that he ‘comfortably’ beat Wilder in both previous matches, so when it came time for their trilogy fight he made clear he pictured himself above his opponent, by quite literally placing himself above him.

Boxing fans will know that each competitor has the chance to retreat to their corner, take a seat on a stool and catch a breather between rounds, and promotional company Top Rank has explained it has been in charge of making stools for Fury ever since it formed a partnership with the boxer.

In a video shared online, Top Rank explains that the traditional 18-inch stools don’t really work for Fury, considering he’s a whopping 6’9″ tall. As the boxer would have to put his knees to work in order to sit down and stand up from the low seat, Top Rank aims to alleviate the pressure by creating stools that are 12 inches taller than the traditional seats.

In honour of his third fight against Wilder, Top Rank created a stool that offered more than just extra height for Fury – coming emblazoned with a picture of his opponent right where the boxer would be settling his bum between rounds.

Check it out below:

The image showed Wilder being struck by a boxing glove, while words around the image read ‘big dosser’ in large, glittery letters.

Fans were quick to comment on the sly creation, with one writing: ‘Tyson Fury’s stool [laughing face]. Man is unbeatable.’

Sharing an image of the chair, another wrote: ‘This is the stool Tyson Fury sat on between rounds during the fight. Fury is so savage.’

Fury’s confidence in being positioned over Wilder ultimately paid off as he managed to knock out the American in the 11th round of the fight, successfully securing his position as the WBC heavyweight champion.