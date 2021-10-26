Tyson Fury’s Wife Reveals When She Thinks He Will Retire

Alamy/@parisfury/Instagram

Tyson Fury’s wife has suggested when she thinks he will hang up his gloves and retire from boxing.

The Gypsy King’s status as one of the greatest fighters of all time only solidified with his stunning 11th round knockout over Deontay Wilder on October 9. The pair duked it out for the WBC heavyweight title, but despite hitting the canvas during the gruelling bout, Fury emerged as the victor.

It’s a remarkable success story for the unbeaten Fury, a sportsman who battled mental health issues on the path back to boxing in 2018. While he’s got a few more fights lined up, the end is nigh, according to Paris.

The 33-year-old’s next fight hasn’t been confirmed, but there are a few contenders for the future. Dillian Whyte is the most likely candidate, having beaten the Russian Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar earlier this year. At some point, Fury will no doubt face off against Anthony Joshua, who lost to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in September.

Paris spoke to talkSPORT about the prospect of her husband retiring. ‘He’s 33 now – I think maybe until he’s 35. I know Wladimir [Klitschko] and other men have gone on to being like 40, but do you keep going until you lose?’ she said.

‘I don’t know, I wouldn’t like to see that for Tyson. I wouldn’t like him to keep going and there’s always gonna be someone come up who’s younger and fresher if you are over the hill, too far gone. I just think maybe another two or three years and then Tyson should definitely hang up his gloves.’

During a recent interview with CNN, Whyte said Fury couldn’t ‘call himself the greatest… okay, you might be the best heavyweight around in your era now because you haven’t lost, then you beat everyone put in front of you. But you’re not the greatest. You haven’t even achieved half of what Lennox Lewis has achieved… Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman – all of these guys.’