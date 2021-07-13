UEFA Hits England With Four New Charges Following Euros Final

PA Images

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England following the disturbing scenes of violence in and around Wembley during the Euro 2020 final.

European football’s governing body announced in a statement that it had submitted four charges against England’s Football Association for offences committed by fans.

The charges concern supporters throwing objects; invading the field of play; disturbing the national anthems; and lighting fireworks inside the ground.

UEFA also said it would be opening a separate investigation into the violence that took place around Wembley before and after the match.

It said in a statement:

Separately, and in accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium. Information on this matter will be made available in due course.

Widespread scenes of violence and chaos both in Wembley and in central London marred England’s first appearance in a major tournament final in 55 years. Ahead of England’s match with Italy, a group of fans were filmed attempting to break through barriers to enter the stadium without tickets, while video footage also emerged online of England fans fighting among themselves and attacking Italian supporters in the stadium concourse following the game. The match was also briefly stopped during the second half when a man ran onto the pitch.

The FA and UEFA have both condemned the violence, which many have suggested may harm England’s chances of hosting another major tournament in the future. In a statement, FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham promised to a full review and investigation into the scenes, which he blamed on a ‘large number of drunken yobs’, saying, ‘The behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place.’

England fans themselves have also spoken of their embarrassment over the scenes, with one longtime member of an official England fan club telling The Mirror, ‘I have travelled to all corners of the globe to watch England and I have never seen anything like Sunday night. It’s a total disgrace that makes me so embarrassed to be an England fan.’

The violence is likely to result in a significant fine for the FA, and could also potentially see restrictions placed on England fans’ ability to attend away matches. Under FA rules fans caught participating in violence at football matches face lifetime stadium bans.