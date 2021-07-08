Uefa Launches Three Separate Charges Against England Following Semi Final Win

PA Images

The Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) has launched three charges against England after the team secured a 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark last night.

The result left fans across the country cheering and singing ‘it’s coming home’ on repeat as it marked the first time England has made it through to a major football tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

Advert 10

In spite of both fans and the team’s delight, Uefa has drawn attention to a number of disturbances that took place throughout the game, which took place in front of 66,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

PA Images

The charges include when a fan shone a laser pen into the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as he prepared to face Harry Kane’s penalty in extra time.

Images showed the green laser shining on the goalkeeper’s face, though it seems he managed to avoid distraction as he initially saved the spot-kick. Kane managed to take advantage of the rebound, however, to bring the score to 2-1.

Advert 10

In a statement released the morning after the game, July 8, Uefa said there had also been a disturbance during the singing of the national anthem, and an incident in which a supporter lit fireworks.

Per The Independent, they said:

Charges against England: Use of laser pointer by its supporters – Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem – Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters – Article 16(2)(c) DR

Advert 10

The charges are set to be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in ‘due course’.

The game has already been subject to controversy after a number of people accused the team of cheating when it came to the foul which led to their goal in extra time.

It came after Raheem Sterling was brought down under pressure from Mathias Jensen in the 102nd minute, with VAR confirming the player made contact, though some social media users argued the decision was dubious, with one describing Sterling as a ‘cheat’.

Advert 10

Denmark’s coach, Kasper Hjulmand, is also said to have been left feeling ‘bitter’ about the referee’s decision to award a spot-kick.

Following their win against Denmark, England is set to go head-to-head with Italy in what will be the first European championship final in the team’s history. The game will kick off at 8.00pm (BST) on Sunday, July 11 at Wembley Stadium.