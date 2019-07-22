UFC Champ Jon Jones Charged With Battery After ‘Slapping And Choking’ Strip Club Employee

PA

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones is facing a charge of battery after an incident at a strip club in April.

Jones has been accused by a cocktail waitress, employed by TD’s Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico, of repeatedly touching her inappropriately, allegedly slapping her, pulling her onto his lap, kissing her, placing her in a chokehold, and lifting her off the ground.

As reported by KRQE News 13, as per RT, the woman called police to her home to make the complaint.

32-year-old Jones, and his team at Jackson Wink MMA, have denied the allegations made against the fighter.

A bench warrant was issued after Jones failed to appear at court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a bond arraignment in June.

Jones arrived at the Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque and paid the $300 bond on Sunday (July 21) having claimed he was only made aware of the complaint by the media.

The Rochester fighter who trains in New Mexico has since taken to Twitter to distance himself from the allegations.

In one tweet he wrote:

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet.

He followed this with another message for fans suggesting when they may next see him in action:

I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well. And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever seen in MMA, a clerical error saw a court letter informing Jones of the warrant against him returned, reportedly due to an issue with his address.

Describing the allegations as ‘malicious lies’, Jones argued he would ‘factually refute’ them.

Jones has courted controversy in the UFC throughout his career, repeatedly facing questioning for choices made outside of the Octagon, which have detracted from his undisputable talent.

The fighter with an 84.5 inch reach has been banned from competition for failed drugs tests on two occasions, however he has always maintained his innocence protesting he has never knowingly taken substances to enhance his performance in the cage.

Jones fled the scene after his car collided with that of a pregnant woman in 2015. He avoided jail time but was placed on probation and stripped of his UFC title following the incident, MMA Junkie reported at the time.

He would strike a plea deal with prosecutors in 2016 related to a drag-racing case. For the unlawful use of modification of exhaust systems and improper display of registration plate in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jones was handed a 90-day deferred sentence and fined $143, he was also required to complete a driving course and 60 hours of community service .

The 25-1-0 fighter returned to the UFC in December, 2018, claiming the vacant light heavyweight title with victory over Swede Alexander Gustafsson.

Jones has defended the title twice since. Firstly defeating Anthony Smith in March this year, and most recently via a split decision on July 6 when Thiago Santos put Jones to the test at UFC 239.

