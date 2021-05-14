UFC Champion Tyron Woodley Says He’ll Fight ‘Culture Vulture’ Jake Paul Tomorrow

PA Images/jakepaul/Instagram

UFC champion Tyron Woodley has declared he’d fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul tomorrow, describing him as a ‘culture vulture’.

I understood a ‘culture vulture’ to be someone who is just really into going to the theatre and art gallery openings, but it would appear this isn’t quite what Woodley means – instead implying Jake Paul is stealing the culture of boxing from professional athletes.

The former welterweight champion made it clear that he intended the term to be an insult, telling TMZ Sports, ‘They [are] just culture vultures. Like he’ll vulch the juice from his own damn flesh and blood … My dogs don’t move like that’.

PA Images

Woodley, 39, was referring here to the time Paul stole Floyd Mayweather’s hat ahead of Mayweather’s exhibition fight against his older brother Logan Paul, a limelight-stealing prank the elder Paul apparently wasn’t too happy about.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Woodley claimed the younger Paul, 24, would be too afraid to get into the ring with anyone he could actually lose against, stating:

Jake Paul is – well we kinda recognize he came from Disney, we expect him to be like this little f*cking macho macho man that he’s playing, but he keeps calling out everybody but me. I’m the one with the real smoke with you.

He continued: ‘Come and get this smoke for real. I’m in and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they’re not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to.’

PA Images

Woodley seems to be serious about wanting to face off with Paul, and wants the fight booked in the calendar soon.

Woodley said:

If Jake dropped his ball sack out his stomach and sign the deal, then I think Floyd would be happy that I’d be the one to knock his f*cking head off.

At the time of writing, Paul is currently 3-0 in his boxing career, having previously won against fellow YouTube star Ali ‘AnEsonGib’ Al-Fakhri, former professional basketball player Nate Robinson, and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Woodley holds a career MMA record of 19-7-1. However, he’s lost four bouts in a row dating back to March 2019. His most recent win was in Dallas, Texas, in September 2018, where he won the fight via submission in the second round against Darren Till.

PA Images

It’s understood that Paul is keen to make his return to the ring later this year, and has previously expressed interest in facing off with UFC stars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.