UFC Fighter Boom Scores 1-Punch KO Before Hitting Unconscious Opponent With 2 Hammer-Fists
A UFC fighter nicknamed Boom proved how he got the name by knocking his opponent out with just one punch.
Brian Kelleher, aka Boom, followed the KO with two savage hammer punches to the face, successfully knocking his opponent Hunter Azure unconscious.
Luckily for Azure, the referee then intervened and stopped Kelleher from continuing to hit him. According to reports, Azure had the upper hand for a lot of the match until the brutal KO from Kelleher.
28-year-old featherweight Azure had eight wins and zero losses under his belt until yesterday, May 13.
Kelleher, however, had more wins, but also more losses, with 21 wins and 10 losses as his record; he’s now on a two-match winning streak after last night’s success.
Brian ‘Boom’ Kelleher was formerly in the bantamweight division, but moved up to featherweight for the fight with Azure. According to Business Insider, it seems he’s planning on staying in that weight bracket.
Their fight was part of UFC’s Jacksonville fight night, which also hosted several other matches.
Following the savage KO from Kelleher – the pair each won a $50,000 bonus for ‘Fight of the Night’. That’s one way to cushion the blow of being knocked unconscious, I guess.
Describing the match between the two, UFC’s Thomas Gerbasi wrote:
There was no shortage of action in the opening round, with both fighters eagerly getting into exchanges on the feet throughout. Azure was the faster and busier of the two, though, allowing him to take the lead in the first five minutes.
Kelleher opened round two with an overhand right that got Azure’s attention, and while the Arizonan kept throwing back, he started to take more and more shots, and with Kelleher in a rhythm, he scored with a flush left hook that put Azure down. Two hammerfists on the grounded Azure followed, with referee Jason Herzog stopping the contest at the 3:40 mark.
Speaking after the match, Kelleher said that he had only two good sparring sessions prior to his fight with Azure, but deemed himself a ‘veteran of the sport’ so felt comfortable enough.
He added: ‘I just took my time, I started slow in the first round found my rhythm then I put him away.’
Azure landed 36 of 73 strikes in the first round, compared to Kelleher’s 10 out of 50, but it was those three punches that mattered the most.
Win or lose, I’m sure both fighters will be feeling it today.
