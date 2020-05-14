UFC Fighter Gabriel Benitez Suffers Horrifying Shin Wound From 'Real Power Kick' PA

UFC fighter Gabriel ‘Moggly’ Benitez has suffered a horrific shin injury during UFC Fight Night 175 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Mexican fighter was left with a deep and very painful looking laceration that ran along his left shin, the bone clearly visible via close-up shots taken by ESPN.

Benitez, 31, ended up with the wound in the second round of his fight against Omar Morales on the night of May 13, with the grim gash being the result of a series of powerful leg kicks.

Incredibly, Benitez was able to continue fighting despite his eye-watering injury, continuing to land kicks with his shin bone exposed.

Commentator Paul Felder remarked:

In case you don’t know how the body works, that there is a shin bone behind that skin that is peeled apart.

Meanwhile, commentator Daniel Cormier, who trains with Benitez, likened the laceration to a ‘bullet hole’.

Despite his resilience, Benitez ultimately lost the fight to Morales, whose second UFC win extended his unbeaten streak to 10 fights, as per MMA Fighting. Benitez has now suffered back-to-back losses in the Octagon.

Fortunately, Benitez appears to take pride in his grim wound, sharing a picture of his leg on Instagram with the caption, ‘Real power kick’.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media to express horror at Benitez’s injury, which has arguably far overshadowed Morales’ victory.

Sports reporter Adam Hill tweeted:

Y’all please stop sharing that shin cut on my timeline. Seeing it once was way more than enough #UFCJAX

UFC lightweight Scott Holtzman wrote:

Excellent striking in Morales v Benitez. That is the worst shin cut I’ve ever seen. Benitez is so tough. @ufc #UFCJAX

Meanwhile, MMA photographer Esther Lin, who no doubt must be used to taking pics of bloody limbs, exclaimed:

THERE WAS NOT ENOUGH OF A WARNING FOR THAT SHIN IMAGE. #ufcjax

Speaking admiringly about his determined opponent, Morales made said:

He is a tough Mexican fighter, he did what I expected but I had a great camp. I took the fight and delivered. I did my homework, studied hard and I knew I had to pick the right moments to counter. It’s not been reported as to how serious this cut actually is, but no doubt Benitez will be needing a few stitches.

UNILAD wishes Gabriel Benitez a full and speedy recovery.