UFC Fighter Anthony Smith Hands His Own Teeth To Referee As Glover Teixeira Continues To Punch Him

Keeping his output high, Smith scored well for much of the second round, swelling up Teixeira’s left eye with a flush righthand. But in the second half, the Nebraskan appeared to be slowing down as Teixeira surged, rocking Smith with a head kick and following up with several hard shots as the momentum shifted.

Teixeira got the fight to the mat as the fifth opened, and soon the Brazilian moved into the mount. Seconds and a few more punches later, referee Jason Herzog had seen enough, stopping the fight at 1:04 of the final round.