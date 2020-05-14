unilad
UFC Fighter Anthony Smith Hands His Own Teeth To Referee As Glover Teixeira Continues To Punch Him

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 May 2020 12:33
UFC fighter Anthony Smith was seen handing his own teeth to the referee while his opponent continued to hit him. 

The horrific moment took place at the UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida, last night, May 13, during its main fight between 31-year-old Smith and 40-year-old Glover Teixeira.

Smith was seen handing the referee something while Teixeira was sitting on his back and continuously punching him in the face from behind.

Teixeira even apologised to Smith while he was doing it, saying, ‘Sorry, Anthony, it’s part of the job,’ to which Smith replied, ‘Yeah. It is what it is.’

Although the fighter does have veneers, it was later confirmed that Smith was indeed handing the referee his own teeth.

Speaking to ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani about the moment, Smith said:

I couldn’t keep my mouthpiece in place due to the missing tooth. I looked down and it was on the canvas. So I grabbed it and handed it to him [the referee].

As well as losing some of his teeth, Smith also sustained a broken nose, broken orbital bone, and a cut under his right eye. Ouch.

The fight went on for five rounds before the referee stopped it after Teixeira, who’s nine years Smith’s senior, landed a TKO.

Including last night’s win, Teixeira now has a 31-7 record, while Smith has a 32-15.

Summarising the main event of last night’s Fight Night, UFC.com‘s Thomas Gerbasi wrote: 

Keeping his output high, Smith scored well for much of the second round, swelling up Teixeira’s left eye with a flush righthand. But in the second half, the Nebraskan appeared to be slowing down as Teixeira surged, rocking Smith with a head kick and following up with several hard shots as the momentum shifted.

Teixeira got the fight to the mat as the fifth opened, and soon the Brazilian moved into the mount. Seconds and a few more punches later, referee Jason Herzog had seen enough, stopping the fight at 1:04 of the final round.

Discussing the referee ending the fight, Smith said he was ‘good with the decisions the referee and my corner made’.

He added: 

The ref made it clear he needed to see something or he was gonna stop it, I did what I had to do to stay in the fight. I come out of battle with my shield or come out on it. That’s my rule. Period.

Other fights from the night included Azure vs Kelleher and Benitez vs Morales, with Kelleher and Azure’s fight going on to win ‘Fight of the Night’.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: Sport, Anthony Smith, fight, Glover Teixeira, jacksonville, MMA, Teixeira vs Smith, TKO, UFC

