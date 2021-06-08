UFC President Dana White Blasts Paul-Mayweather Fight As ‘Not A F*cking Boxing Match’

PA Images

UFC President Dana White has had his say on the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, claiming it ‘wasn’t a f*cking boxing match’.

The long-awaited fight between the boxing legend and former YouTuber took place in Miami on Sunday, June 6, and while no official winner was declared Paul surprised many viewers by managing to last all eight rounds with his opponent.

Mayweather commended Paul after the fight, describing him as ‘a great young fighter’ who is ‘strong’ and ‘tough’, though Dana White appeared to scoff at the very notion that the encounter between the two could be considered a real fight.

Hear his thoughts on the bout below:

During an interview for UFC Arabia, the UFC president was asked whether he’s ever inspired to ‘get a venture going’ by watching matches like the one between Mayweather and Paul, but White laughed as he had to clarify the interviewer was referring to the exhibition bout and made it clear he didn’t consider the fight to be serious.

He commented:

That wasn’t a f*cking boxing match… Like I said before, there’s always going to be a market for that kind of stuff. There’s always going to be people that are willing to put down $50 to watch that kind of stuff. That’s so far away [from what we do].

White likened Sunday’s fight to if ‘Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes’, saying: ‘How big do you think that fight would be? It would be huge.’

Despite the fact ‘it would be the biggest’ event, however, White implied he’s not interested in drawing attention with celebrity fights, saying: ‘Give me a f*cking break.’

Delving further into his issue with such bouts, White explained they often fail to live up to the hype that has been raised in the build-up, saying: ‘You create this energy around a fight where you’re like ‘oh this [is exciting]’ and then you watch it and then you turn the TV off and go ‘I just wasted another evening, I should have gone out and did something else’.’

He continued: ‘I don’t ever want people feeling like that when they turn the TV off watching some of our fights.’

The UFC president said he was ‘not trying to sh*t’ on those who organise celebrity fights, but criticised those who pay to watch them: ‘Listen, if you’ve got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, you deserve to take those dummies’ money.’

‘They deserve it. The guys who went out and fought and got you to pay $50, they deserve your money. You’re stupid,’ he added.

While many might argue that the fight between Mayweather and Floyd didn’t disappoint, there’s no denying it was a money-making machine for the two opponents, who are both expected to make millions from the bout.

