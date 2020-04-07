UFC Star Anthony Smith Says Fighting Home Invader Was ‘One Of The Toughest Fights’ Of His Life
UFC fighter Anthony Smith has opened up about the night a trespasser entered his Nebraska home, describing the resulting altercation as being ‘one of the toughest fights’ of his life.
On Sunday, April 5, at around 4am, Smith awoke to find intruder Luke Haberman in his home, and struggled to subdue him for more than five minutes while waiting for officers to arrive.
Haberman – who Smith has described as being ‘no normal human’ – was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass, as per Sgt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Haberman didn’t steal anything from the property, and it’s currently unclear why exactly he had entered the house.
Speaking with ESPN, Smith’s wife was the one to wake him up and alert him to the intruder’s presence.
Smith could reportedly hear a ‘man’s voice screaming at the top of his lungs’. After leaving the bedroom, Smith turned a corner and spotted Haberman in the family’s computer room.
It was at this point Haberman approached him in a manner that appeared as if he was trying to frighten him, and Smith feared he might be carrying a weapon. Smith then tried to take him down and the pair began to fight.
Thankfully, Smith and his family were not injured during the ‘terrifying’ intrusion, However, he believes that had he not tried to subdue Haberman with force, someone could have been hurt.
Smith – who lives with his wife, mother-in-law and three daughters – told ESPN:
I didn’t know what he had. Typically people don’t break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons. I’m expecting that I’m gonna hear a gunshot or he’s gonna stab me. Like he’s got something. I figure I’ve got about two minutes before whatever he’s got takes me out.
He continued:
No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him — every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.
[…] I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life. I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. …When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people.
During the fight, Smith’s wife was able to take the children into a bedroom and close the door. At one point, his mother-in-law brought him a kitchen knife. However, even after holding the knife to Haberman, the intruder still continued to fight.
By the time the police arrived at the scene, there was blood all over the room and Haberman was left with cuts and swelling to his face.
Going forward, precautions will be made to keep the family safe, with a security system being fitted at their home.
