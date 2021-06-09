UFC Women’s Champion Amanda Nunes Challenges Kim Kardashian To A Fight

I say this all the time, there’s always going to be a market for this type of fight. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes? How big do you think that fight would be?

[…] I see a lot of these fighters cry and say, ‘Oh this guy is making this much money, and that guy’s making that much money.’ What do you think Kim Kardashian would make if she came in and fought Amanda Nunes? Probably more than anyone’s ever made, ever.