UFC Women’s Champion Amanda Nunes Challenges Kim Kardashian To A Fight
Despite Kim Kardashian being the last person you’d expect to see in a UFC cage, Amanda Nunes has asked the TV star for a fight.
The UFC champion took to Twitter yesterday, June 8, to ask Kardashian for a fight in the wake of comments made by UFC President Dana White.
Discussing YouTubers like Logan Paul making waves in the boxing world, White said that there will ‘always be a market’ for fights with people like him who already have a following, though said the recent fight between Paul and Floyd Mayweather ‘wasn’t a f*cking boxing match.’
White told TMZ Sports, ‘I got no hate for the kids at all, these kids have figured out a way to parlay their success on YouTube and their popularity into going in and making big money fights. Good for them.’
Throwing his thoughts on Kim Kardashian into the conversation, White continued:
I say this all the time, there’s always going to be a market for this type of fight. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes? How big do you think that fight would be?
[…] I see a lot of these fighters cry and say, ‘Oh this guy is making this much money, and that guy’s making that much money.’ What do you think Kim Kardashian would make if she came in and fought Amanda Nunes? Probably more than anyone’s ever made, ever.
He went on to say that people like Paul have built their following up ‘over years and years’ and not just over night, implying that’s why people like him get paid big money for fights.
In light of White’s comments, Nunes sent a tweet out to Kardashian alongside a picture of the two of them and White’s comment about them fighting, ‘Hey @KimKardashian let’s do this? lol,’ the tweet read.
People have since commented their thoughts on the pair fighting. One person said on Twitter, ‘Amanda could take on all 3 sisters at the same time, with 1 hands tied behind her back & still win in under a min.’
Another person commented while sharing a Keeping Up With The Kardashians GIF, ‘Nunes vs Kardashian Let’s Go’.
Meanwhile, a third person asked for the UFC not to turn into ‘that boxing joke sh*t of fighting actors and sh*t’.
Kim is yet to respond to the UFC champion’s light-hearted invitation, but I can imagine it would be a polite no from the mum-of-four.
