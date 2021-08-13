UFC’s Jordan Williams Uses MMA Moves To Stop A Man From Stealing His Car

@bomayemma/Instagram

UFC welterweight Jordan Williams has shared a video of the moment he unleashed some MMA moves on a man allegedly attempting to steal his car.

After signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last September, Williams has faced bouts with fellow competitors Nassourdine Imavov and Mickey Gall, but his run-in with the attempted thief this week meant his skills haven’t been limited to the ring.

Williams shared news of his dramatic encounter on Instagram yesterday, August 12, along with some CCTV footage showing the scene unfold.

The incident took place when the 30-year-old fighter left his car running in a petrol station in Denver while he ran inside to buy a drink. As he entered the store, the CCTV footage shows another man walking casually over to Williams’ car and climbing inside.

The car didn’t move until Williams came back outside, with the fighter explaining on Instagram that his car is a ‘push-to-start’ vehicle which requires the car keys to be within five feet of the car. Thankfully the attempted thief didn’t manage to get far before Williams opened the door, unleashed some of his well-practised fighter moves on him and pulled him outside.

Williams told ESPN he ‘couldn’t really believe it’ when he first spotted someone in the driver’s seat of his car, adding: ‘And then I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, there’s someone really in my car.’

He continued:

So, I run up to the car, and I have a push-to-start car. So, if my keys aren’t within five feet of the car it won’t drive. As I started to run towards the car it started to slowly back up. And man, the look this guy gave me on his face through the window was like, ‘Yeah, I got your car and this is happening.’

Williams went on to say he proceeded to ‘punch’ the attempted thief, after which he began apologising to the owner. The welterweight said he was ‘able to get some knees’ on the man as he was getting out of the car before he made a run for it.

Sharing the story on Instagram, Williams admitted he wished he would have ‘finish[ed] off with some ground and pound’ but that he was happy settling for getting his car back.

The man who attempted to steal the car could be seen grabbing his forehead as he ran away, with Williams also sharing an image of a baseball cap he’d apparently left behind.

Williams admitted that he’d ‘learned [his] lesson’ about leaving his car running, though he expressed his hopes that the attempted robber had also been taught a thing or two.

