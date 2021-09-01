unilad
Unbelievably Strong Girl Thrashes Opponent At Arm Wrestling In Incredible Video

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Sep 2021 18:50
Footage has gone viral showing an unbelievably strong little girl absolutely thrashing her opponent during an arm wrestling match.

Although she appears to be quite a bit smaller than her opponent, the girl more than makes up for her size with pure skill. At first, her male opponent appears to be taking the lead, but then she forces his hand right back the other way, the determination in her eyes clear to see.

The original vid dates back to October 2019 and shows the then ten-year-old Gabriella Vigeant, the daughter of professional arm wrestling champion Rob Vigeant Jr., best known to fans as RVJ.

Check out the match for yourself below:

In an Instagram post shared proudly at the time of the match, RVJ wrote:

My oldest girl (10) going #beastmode this weekend taking [gold medal] #futureworldchamp

Arm wrestling fans were deeply impressed by the promising youngster’, who evidently takes after her famous father, with many left in complete awe by her extraordinary strength.

Now the clip has resurfaced on the r/nextf*ckinglevel subreddit community, and people have been wowed all over again.

One person commented:

She beat him with great, great technique, determination and strength…but her technique outshined his.

Another wrote:

She has discipline at the table. Shoulder, arm and wrist. Even when in a losing position, she never lost her position at the table which lead to the victory. Future talent.

Others were pleased to see a future female role model rising in the world of competitive arm wrestling, with one person commenting that they hoped to get their own young granddaughter into the sport after seeing the vid.

In more recent posts uploaded to RVJ’s Instagram page, Gabriella can be seen continuing to hone her formidable skills, even appearing to go against her dad in one pic. A future legend in the making.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

