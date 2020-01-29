Underdog Sumo Wrestler Sobs As He Wins Tokyo Championship With Incredible Move
It’s a wonderful feeling when you succeed at something you’re passionate about, but it’s even better when you’ve put the work in to overcome obstacles against all odds.
As the lowest ranked competitor at Tokyo’s New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, sumo wrestler Tokushoryu didn’t exactly have high hopes for victory. However, the 33-year-old underdog has proven the naysayers wrong, ending the gruelling 15-day contest with an astonishing 14 wins and one defeat.
The very first bottom-ranked sumo wrestler to earn a top-division title since March 2000, Tokushoryu was understandably overcome with emotion, and could be seen sobbing for joy in footage taken Sunday, January 26.
Check out Tokushoryu absolutely smashing it below, and skip to the 10-minute mark for the real killer moves:
Tokushoryu bested his champion wrestler opponent Takakeisho, out of the dohyo ring at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan stadium, leading to him winning the championship.
He has also been awarded two of the three prestigious post-tournament prizes – the Outstanding Performance Prize and the Fighting Spirit Prize, the first time in his 11-year career.
Spectators at the scene have recounted how Tokushoryu – who is 1.81m (5ft9ins) tall and weighs 188kg (414lb) – could be seen crying one minute and laughing the next, understandably surprised and delighted by his unexpected triumph, though it wasn’t all smooth sailing.
Tokushoryu learnt of the death of his coach halfway through the tournament, a factor which made him ever more determined to win the tournament ‘for him’, BBC News reports.
Speaking after his win, Tokushoryu told Kyodo News:
This is amazing. What have I done. It feels like a dream. I don’t feel like myself. I feel I’m walking on clouds.
Tokushoryu had spent 12 of the previous 13 grand tournaments in the second-tier juryo division.
Tokushoryu continued:
I’ve always said this, but there were no wrestlers below me in rank and I had my own fight to fight every single day, so I tried not to worry about anything else.
Many people discussing the victory on social media have been thrilled and inspired by how Tokushoryu turned his luck around, with some remarking that his journey to success would make a brilliant movie.
One person commented:
As someone who’s new to sumo, I’ve never imagined being misty eyed watching it.
Another said:
What a finish. Well deserving 100% no doubts. So passionate, I love this guy.
Congratulations Tokushoryu, no doubt your coach would have been incredibly proud.
