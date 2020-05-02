United States Women’s Football Team’s Equal Pay Bid Dismissed By Court
A federal judge in California has dismissed the US national women’s football team’s equal pay claim.
Last year, 28 players in the team filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation (USSF), alleging they were underpaid compared to men in the same sport.
The World Cup winners’ bid for $66m (£52.8m) in damages under the Equal Pay Act was rejected by Judge R. Gary Klausner, who said the players haven’t ‘demonstrated a triable issue’ that they’re paid less than their male peers.
Klausner based his 32-page ruling on the per-game and total balance players on both sides between 2015 and 2019 – the women’s national team reportedly earned $24.5 million, while the men amassed $18.5 million, as ESPN reports.
However, trial will still go ahead in their suit for damages under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, accusing the USSF of ‘denying them at least equal playing, training, and travel conditions; equal promotion of their games; equal support and development for their games; and other terms and conditions of employment equal’ to the men’s team.
Molly Levinson, the players’ spokesperson, said in a statement:
We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay. We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.
We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us.
Other players have responded to the dismissal, with Megan Rapinoe tweeting: ‘We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY.’ Fellow striker Alex Morgan also wrote: ‘Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality.’
Back in February this year, the men’s team released a lengthy statement in support of the women’s team, lambasting the USSF of using a ‘false narrative as a weapon’ against the female players and urging for fairer deals for all.
Following the ruling, a USSF spokesperson said: ‘We look forward to working with the women’s national team to chart a positive path forward to grow the game. We are committed to continuing that work to ensure our women’s national team remains the best in the world.’
The trial date is set for June 16, having been postponed due to the impact of the outbreak.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Alex Morgan, Equal Pay, Equality, Football, Megan Rapinoe, Sport, US National Women's Soccer Team
CreditsUnited States District Court - Central District Of California and 2 others
United States District Court - Central District Of California
ESPN
US Soccer Players