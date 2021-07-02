unilad
US Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Tweets After Being Banned From Olympic Games For Positive Marajuana Test

by : Daniel Richardson on : 02 Jul 2021 08:57
US Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Tweets After Being Banned From Olympic Games For Positive Marajuana Test

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has now responded to her reported ban for marijuana use that may see her miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Sha’Carri Richardson is the fastest woman in the US, and has been the primary hope for the country’s first gold in the Women’s 100m since 1996.

Nonetheless, the runner has been handed a 30-day ban from competitive races after testing positive for marijuana, which would see her miss the 100m race in the Tokyo Games, although there is a chance she will be able to take part in the 4×100-meter relay.

Sha'Carri Richardson (PA)PA Images

Early reports had not specified what drug the sprinter had taken, but sports reporter Tyler Dragon claimed that Richardson had tested positive for marijuana. On the back of this news, Richardson withdrew from a 200m race in Stockholm scheduled for Sunday.

Many have been disappointed that the sprinter, who won her last 100m race in 10.86 seconds, will not compete. Richardson has now posted a tweet that simply stated, ‘I am human.’ Fans of the sprinter have offered support and expressed their hopes that the ban is overturned.

One commenter wrote, ‘This is absurd. She is going to miss the Olympics for marijuana use? Marijuana?’ while another added, ‘Pretty sure Michael Phelps was publicly open about his use, and look how decorated he is.’

Despite an increasing number of states in the US legalising the use of cannabis, the World Anti-Doping Association has a different view on the matter. The body that sets out the drug rules followed by the US and International Olympic committees lists cannabis as a ‘performance-enhancing stimulant’.

