Victor Cruz Says New York Giants Boat Trip Photo Will ‘Haunt Him’ For Rest Of His Life
Retired NFL star Victor Cruz has said the notorious photo taken of the New York Giants’ boat trip will ‘haunt’ him for the rest of his life.
Cruz was one of several Giants players to travel down to Miami just one week before the team was set to appear in a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in 2016.
Players such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard took a private jet on their day off and ended up on a boat with the likes of Justin Bieber and Trey Songz.
Though Cruz has stressed the team ‘didn’t break any rules’, a picture of the boat trip was shared widely and scrutinised in the following days and weeks.
The former wide receiver told E! News the trip seemed too good to pass up at the time, saying:
It was right after a game, and we were just about to go into the playoffs, and although we had the day off, we went to Miami, we had a good time, it was New Year’s Day, we came back the next day.
It was more so the feeling of, ‘Man, when am I going to get to do this again? When am I going to get to be an athlete, win a football game, go on a private jet, go to Miami the same night?’
It was one of those things where I was just like, ‘I think I’m just going to feed our ego tonight.’
While it seemed like a good idea at the time, Cruz came to regret the fact the trip had been caught on camera.
Recalling the world’s reaction to the photo, he explained:
Well, obviously, we’re back in the locker room, we’re getting ready for practice, and the media asking a ton of questions about it, they asked our coach about it.
One week after the trip, the Packers destroyed the Giants 38-13 in the playoff game at Lambeau Field, with the score leading Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to punch a hole in the wall of the stadium.
Cruz believes the loss heightened the amount of criticism the team came under for their trip, and as a result he thinks the photo will ‘haunt [him] for the rest of [his] life’.
Cruz said:
If this was 1999, no one would have known about the trip, we would have went, had a great time, come back.
And then had we won the game, that’s the part that kind of bothers me, too. If we won the game, they’d be like, ‘Go to Miami every week, apparently that’s the good luck charm.’ The fact that we lost, left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth.
Cruz played a total of seven seasons with the Giants before retiring in 2018, though unfortunately his time with the team may be overshadowed by the infamous photo. The New York team has not returned to the playoff since.
