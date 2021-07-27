unilad
Video Of Tom Dean’s Supporters Reacting To Gold Medal Win Goes Viral

by : Daniel Richardson on : 27 Jul 2021 18:10
Video Of Tom Dean's Supporters Reacting To Gold Medal Win Goes Viral@LewisCoombes/Twitter/PA Images

Team GB’s Tom Dean amazed people as he powered through to a gold medal at the Tokyo Games, and a video of the reaction of his friends and family has gone viral. 

Last year, Dean dominated the European Championships, and there were high hopes for the British swimmer in the build-up for the Tokyo Olympics. Of course, the biggest swimming competition in the world brings new stresses, and his supporters were clearly anxious as he raced towards a podium finish.

A video of Dean’s family and friends watching the final of the 200-metre freestyle has now surfaced, and it’s safe to say they were ecstatic when the swimmer won gold for Team GB.

Check out the footage:

His supporters are evidently nervous before they celebrated the victory, which saw Dean complete the race in under 1 minute and 45 seconds. This impressive achievement also helped break a 113-year-old record.

Fellow Team GB swimmer Duncan Scott came just behind Dean to grab a silver medal. This meant that it was the first time two male British swimmers have finished on the Olympic podium together since 1908.

After winning the gold, Dean discussed his journey to the games with The Independent:

Two or three months out from our Olympic trials, I’m stuck inside, unable to even exercise inside my own flat. It was tough to wrap my head around that.

When I was sitting in my flat in isolation, Olympic gold seemed like a million miles off. But here we are. This is the single greatest achievement in my life. It’s a dream come true to wear Olympic gold around my neck.

Despite a difficult journey, it’s clear that Dean has had plenty of supporters.

