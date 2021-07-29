Wayne Rooney Speaks Out Over Online Hotel Room Images
Wayne Rooney has apologised after images were posted of him partying with a group of women in a hotel room.
A series of images leaked on social media appeared to show the former England footballer asleep in a hotel room surrounded by semi-naked women.
Rooney’s lawyers had initially filed a complaint with Cheshire Police claiming the Derby manager had been the victim of an entrapment plot, however, on Tuesday, July 27, police officers said they had closed their investigation after finding no evidence of blackmail.
Speaking to Sky Sports News following his side’s friendly match with Spanish side Real Betis, Rooney, 35, addressed the photos for the first time, saying ‘I made a mistake.’
He told the channel:
I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I’d like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.
I’m grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I’ll do everything in my power to make sure I do that.
Rooney’s wife Coleen has reportedly stood by her husband, saying he’s been ‘the victim of a stitch-up.’
A source told The Sun ‘she has spoken to him and is entirely backing his version of events. They are rock solid.’ Coleen has stayed with Rooney through a number of cheating scandals over the course of their 13 years of marriage.
