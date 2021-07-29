unilad
Wayne Rooney Speaks Out Over Online Hotel Room Images

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Jul 2021 09:06
Wayne Rooney has apologised after images were posted of him partying with a group of women in a hotel room.

A series of images leaked on social media appeared to show the former England footballer asleep in a hotel room surrounded by semi-naked women.

Rooney’s lawyers had initially filed a complaint with Cheshire Police claiming the Derby manager had been the victim of an entrapment plot, however, on Tuesday, July 27, police officers said they had closed their investigation after finding no evidence of blackmail.

Speaking to Sky Sports News following his side’s friendly match with Spanish side Real Betis, Rooney, 35, addressed the photos for the first time, saying ‘I made a mistake.’

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have been married since 2008 (PA Images)PA Images
He told the channel:

I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I’d like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.

I’m grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I’ll do everything in my power to make sure I do that.

Rooney’s wife Coleen has reportedly stood by her husband, saying he’s been ‘the victim of a stitch-up.’

A source told The Sun ‘she has spoken to him and is entirely backing his version of events. They are rock solid.’ Coleen has stayed with Rooney through a number of cheating scandals over the course of their 13 years of marriage.

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Sport, Football

