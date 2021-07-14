Weed Vape Company Contacts Sha'Carri Richardson With $250k Offer Following Olympic Suspension

Sha’Carri Richardson will miss out on the Olympics for using marijuana, but it has opened up the door for an endorsement from vaping company Dr Dabber.

Despite being one of the US fastest 100m runners, Sha’Carri Richardson will not be able to compete in the Olympics after failing a mandatory drug test. The decision that she can’t compete has sparked backlash, but the rules remained unchanged.

While Richardson won’t be going to Tokyo, it seems that she will have no trouble finding work over the summer. In fact, Dr Dabber – a vaping organisation with a focus on weed – has offered the runner a $250,000 endorsement deal.

The message from Dr Dabber was uncovered by TMZ, and it began by stating that the company was sorry to hear about Richardson’s suspension. The email then states, ‘At Dr Dabber, we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.’

The representative of Dr Dabber goes on to say:

Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.’

In exchange for this work, Richardson would earn $250,000.

While it is undoubtedly a large sum, Richardson may want to distance herself from marijuana after her ordeal with the Tokyo Olympics. Equally, it might be seen as a profitable opportunity to show that she is unmoved by the decision.

