Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Speaks Out After Historic Olympics Exit

by : Daniel Richardson on : 03 Aug 2021 09:26
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Speaks Out After Historic Olympics ExitPA Images

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has spoken about her desire to leave the limelight after exiting the Olympics.

Hubbard attracted a lot of attention when she was included in the Tokyo Games. Some felt the 43-year-old, who transitioned in 2012, should not be able to compete as someone who is transgender. Others saw Hubbard’s inclusion as a significant step forward by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

After failing to complete a snatch lift, the athlete exited the Olympics, and she has now spoken about her future.

Laurel Hubbard (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking to the media, Hubbard said she was looking forward to ‘graceful obscurity’, adding that she wanted to leave the media attention she has received behind her. Hubbard also said she is ‘looking forward to my career as a pub quiz question or a trivial pursuit card’.

Hubbard noted, per MailOnline:

I’ve never been involved in sport because I’m interested in publicity or profile. If it means that I now begin to descend into graceful obscurity, I’m okay with that haven’t come here to change the world. I’ve come here because sport is part of me.

Previously, the athlete had discussed the conversations that had surrounded her participation in the Olympics, saying, ‘I know that my participation at these Games has not been entirely without controversy, but they have been just so wonderful.’

Laurel Hubbard competes in Olympics (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking about sport, Hubbard said it ‘is something that all the people around the world can do. It’s inclusive, it’s accessible and I think that’s just, just really fabulous’.

Hubbard has been the centre of controversy as some people thought that, being transgender, the athlete should not compete. Hubbard acknowledged this debate and thanked the IOC for ‘opening the door’ for trans inclusion in the Olympics.

Speaking about the future, Hubbard noted:

The IOC has tried to put in place regulations that apply to all sports. I suspect over time there will be more refinement… but it’s not my area of expertise.

At the moment, the rules established by the IOC in 2015 state that transgender women have to undergo hormone therapy and suppress testosterone levels ‘below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months prior to her first competition’.

