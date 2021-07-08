Wembley DJ Explains Why Sweet Caroline Was Played After England’s Semi-Final Win

PA Images

It’s pretty obvious why certain songs become football anthems, with Three Lions having of course been written in anticipation of England’s participation in the 1996 UEFA European Championship.

Even Vindaloo, which to an outsider may seem to be just about a shared passion for spicy curry, is quite obviously a football song, containing the classic brag, ‘We’re England; we’re gonna score one more than you.’

But with Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, the connection is not as immediately clear. Indeed, in previous interviews Diamond has revealed the track is a love song written for his wife, with the name having been inspired by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy.

Despite not containing a single whistle blow or reference to an iconic footballer, Sweet Caroline has fast become a favourite among England fans during this summer’s UEFA Euro tournament, with the team seen dancing away happily to the anthem following their 2-1 victory against Denmark.

Speaking with ITV ahead of the most recent game, England manager Gareth Southgate declared, ‘You can’t beat a bit of Neil Diamond,’ adding, ‘It’s just a really joyous song, I think, that brings people together.’

Now Wembley DJ Tony Parry has explained his decision to play Sweet Caroline following England’s 2-1 win against Germany on June 29.

Speaking with TalkSport, Parry explained:

I was going to play Vindaloo, but went with my gut. Even the German fans were belting it out in the end. It’s a song that all fans can enjoy. The match director said in my in-ear ‘the world’s been closed for 18 months… let ’em have it’.

As reported by iNews, Sweet Caroline has long been associated with the world of sport, particularly among US-based sporting fans.

In a recent article in The Conversation Paul Carr, professor of popular music analysis at the University of South Wales, gave the following remarks on the upbeat track:

It’s a song that’s got a lot of nostalgic resonance for many of the people who sing it. The big thing is simplicity of the melody, and there’s something in the lyrics.

The Boston Red Sox baseball team reportedly blast out the catchy song during every home game, and have done since 1997. The story goes that the stadium DJ first played the song to mark the birth of a staff member’s daughter, a little girl named Caroline.

