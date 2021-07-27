Women’s Soccer Commentator Mocked For Repeatedly Making The Same Blunder

PA Images

A commentator has been described as ‘horrendous’ on social media after he continuously broadcast incorrect information during a game.

The Olympic football game between Canada and Great Britain took place today, July 27, and British spectators were left pretty peeved after the commentator continued to make blunders.

The game marked Team GB’s third and final group stage fixture, with the team already having qualified for the knockout stages.

Despite the game ending 1 -1, the British women’s team wanted to win the game in order to top their group, The Independent reports.

Football fans watching the intense game soon noticed that Eurosport’s commentator was getting one of the player’s names wrong.

The GB team brought on Ellen White later on in the game, but people were quick to point out that she was continuously referred to as ‘Ellie White’.

You can hear one example of this at around 1:39 minutes in below:

White went on to score the equalising goal for Team GB, but the commentator continued to call her the wrong name.

One person took to Twitter to point this out writing, ‘Omggg who is this commentator for the GB game?! He thinks that Phil Neville is still the England manager and he calls Ellen, “Ellie white”! @Eurosport_UK can you please get someone commentating who knows the women’s game properly!’

One person replied to the post, ‘Ridiculous isn’t it. And just embarrassing from Eurosport.’

Another person joked, ‘I’d be smashed by now if we were playing an “Ellie White” drinking game.’

Someone else tweeted, ‘Eurosport’s commentator: “Ellie White, the all-time women‘s soccer league goalscorer ahead of Abbie Miedema” I don’t really know where to start with that one.’

Incredibly, White’s name wasn’t the only one the commentator got wrong.

One user wrote:

Dear @Eurosport, please do better. “Linda Bronze. Catherine Weir. Ellie White. Abi Miedema.” None of these names are correct. Maybe you don’t care enough about women’s football but we do!!!!! Do better. Get commentators that care. Love Women’s Football Fans xo

Another aggrieved listener wrote, ‘Who is this @Eurosport_UK commentator? Apparently ELLIE White has just come on and Jill Scott plays for Everton???? Read the team sheet fella!’, as someone else said, ‘This guy commentating on Eurosport for the women’s GB v Canada football needs to sort his facts out; saying that Phil Neville is still our coach, and apparently it’s Ellie White not Ellen.’

Someone else said, ‘Who’s Ellen White? I only know Ellie White,’ while others joked that Ellie White was Ellen’s sister.

Talk about a bad day at the office.