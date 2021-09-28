unilad
World Cup Football Legend Roger Hunt Dies Aged 83

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Sep 2021 12:40
World Cup Football Legend Roger Hunt Dies Aged 83

1966 World Cup winner and Liverpool Football Club legend Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83.

Hunt was a record goalscorer for Liverpool Football Club, where he scored a staggering 244 league goals for the team in 492 appearances.

Liverpool FC announced the news of Hunt’s passing on Twitter today, September 28.

It wrote, ‘We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt. The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021.’

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has since paid tribute to the late footballer, and described him as a ‘goalscoring catalyst’.

He said in a statement:

It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family. Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club.

Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.

‘To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today. Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too,’ Klopp continued.

Roger Hunt Alamy)Alamy
Football fans have also paid tribute to Hunt. One person wrote on Twitter, ‘Such sad news. A World Cup winner, the second highest goal scorer in Liverpool’s history and a lovely man. RIP Roger Hunt.’

Ex-footballer Jamie Carragher added, ‘RIP Sir Roger Hunt Broken heart one of the greatest goal scorers our club has ever seen. Sir Roger along with the other Legends from the 60’s made @LFC the club it is today.’

Another wrote, ‘RIP Roger Hunt, Liverpool’s highest ever scorer in the league (244), the ‘Blonde Bomber’ was peerless, one of the first true ‘modern’ players, an absolute gentleman. Feared by defenders, he was my first hero in anything, not just red. I’m so glad I spent some time in his company.’

The nature of Hunt’s death remains unreported.

 If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

