World Famous Knob Eating Contest Held Online For The First Time

World Famous Knob-Eating Contest Streamed Online For The First Time Shutterstock

For the very first time in the competition’s 12 year history, the world-famous Dorset Knob Eating Contest is being held online.

As is the case every year, participants will be competing to munch down as many knobs as they possibly can. However, this year they are chowing down in front of camera instead of in front of large, cheering crowds.

And before you chuck your brain in the gutter, these knobs are Dorset’s traditional, thrice-baked biscuits, said to be rather dry and quite hard. A strong gag reflex will be needed to succeed.

Watch some noshing action from today’s event below:

Organised by Dorset Tea, this contest is part of the hugely popular Dorset Knob Festival. Sadly, other fun events – such as the Dorset knob-throwing festival – have had to be postponed due to the outbreak.

Contestants have just one minute to stuff as many knobs as they can fit in their gob, with one hundred ballsy competitive eaters live-streaming their heroic efforts.

Each participant was sent a pack of knobs, as well as a bag of Dorset tea to wash them down with. As per BBC News, the world record currently stands at ’13 or 14′, but it’s all to play for.

Competitors hail from all over the UK, and – in a turn of events which has had knob fans snickering away – one participant by the name of Rosie Cole hails from the aptly named Cockermouth.

Speaking with organisers ahead of her challenge, Rosie described Cockermouth as being a ‘lovely place’, but admitted the Cumbrian town does get called ‘knob a gob’ or ‘knobbers’ for short.

Admitting she hoped to manage at least two, Rosie revealed she was going for the soaking method. She managed to nosh down a respectable three, although I imagine anything less than 20 is frowned upon in Cockermouth.

Innuendos and knob gags aside, this competition is in aid of a very worthy cause, with proceeds going to Weldmar Hospicecare.

A spokesperson for Dorset Tea told Somerset Live:

Helping to keep the spirit of the world famous Dorset Knob Throwing Festival alive, this weekend’s competition will see contestants cramming Dorset Knobs into their mouths whilst drinking Dorset Tea. We aim to offer some light relief for another bank holiday in lockdown, whilst also raising funds for a vital local charity.

Dorset knobs are traditionally made using leftover bread dough, and can be enjoyed with honey and cream or dunked in tea or cider. They are also said to go beautifully with Blue Vinny cheese.

The competition is anticipated to make a physical return to west Dorset’s Cattistock Fete on Sunday May 2, 2021.

You can watch the Knob Eating action at Dorset Tea’s Facebook page.