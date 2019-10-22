Wrestler Breaks Neck While Jumping Out Of Ring To Tackle Opponent

Golder’s News & Sport

A Mexican wrestler suffered a horrific neck break after diving out the ring in a bid to wrestle his opponent but hit the barrier instead.

AAA Worldwide wrestler Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza, 53, suffered serious injuries during a match in the 67th Anniversary of the Monterrey Coliseum, in the city of Monterrey in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA Worldwide Wrestling) is a wrestling promotion based in Mexico City which has a reputation for outlandish matches and characters.

Huerta, who goes under the name ‘La Parka’ in the competition, was attempting to tackle an opponent outside the ring.

Local media report the wrestler tangled his feet on one of the ropes when he tried to jump through the ropes which resulted in the accident.

A horrifying video captured at the fight shows the moment Huerta is seen jumping from the ring but he misses his opponent and lands head-first on a protective barrier.

Huerta was reportedly unconscious immediately after the impact. Medical staff transported the wrestler to Hospital Oca where he remained under observation overnight as they waited for the swelling in his head to go down.

According to the Mexican newspaper ‘La Reforma’, Huerta could not move his arms or speak after the accident.

Sources close to the wrestler say he suffered a fractured neck and cervical vertebrae, however despite his injuries his health is ‘out of danger’ as the wrestler ‘slowly gains control of his extremities’ claims La Reforma.

The cervical vertebrae he injured and the gravity of the fracture to his neck are unclear.

Earlier this year a wrestler died after collapsing mid-fight during a bout in London.

Wrestler and actor Cesar Barron, real name Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, reportedly fell onto the canvas during the packed out show in May, with spectators initially believing it was all part of the act.

Desafortunadamente el mundo de la Lucha Libre esta de luto una vez mas. 🙏🏼

Triste noticia el día de hoy, SILVER KING 👑 falleció en Londres. #QEPD 😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/eLubdox9nD — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 11, 2019

The World Wrestling Council confirmed Barron’s death over Twitter, with WWE star, Sin Cara, offering his condolences:

Unfortunately the world of Wrestling is in mourning once again, sad news today, SILVER KING passed away in London.

As reported by the BBC, Barron came from a Mexican wrestling family, with his own father being a well-liked lucha libre fighter in his time.

Lucha Libre is the term used in Mexico for professional wrestling, with fighters often wearing colourful masks and incorporating acrobatic, high flying moves into their routines.

Rest in peace.

